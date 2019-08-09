It’s all about the children, as House of Hope executive director Denise Melton receives Fairfield Glade Community Club’s donation of collected school supplies for her to disperse into the community to assist families in need for their students. The donation presentation took place on Aug. 1 at the Druid Hills Back to School Pool Party.
“I never imagined,” Melton said, absolutely amazed at the amount of school supplies collected for the community’s children.
Melton said the supplies would be dispersed throughout the community as House of Hope clients call with a need or other agencies refer families needing supplies. So far, Melton said she had been contacted by the Cumberland County Foster Parent Association and would be helping them this year, as well.
Two tables full, countless boxes and storage tubs were set out to show Melton a measure of the donation. An entire storage room full of school supplies more than doubled what was actually donated.
Every year, Fairfield Glade Community Club chooses a charitable project and garners support for it either through fundraising or collecting needed items. This year, FGCC chose House of Hope. With the new school year beginning, students need to be able to put a best foot forward for their education, and having appropriate and much-needed school supplies is one sure way to make that possible.
School supplies will continue to be collected at collection boxes located at Druid Hills Pool, the Community and Conference Center and the Administration Building on Peavine Rd. Donations can be brought to the Administration Building until Aug. 15.
The items needed are: notebooks, loose-leaf paper, folders, index cards, pencils (regular and mechanical), pens (black and blue), markers (washable and permanent), colored pencils, crayons, rulers, scissors (blunt tip and regular), calculators, glue (liquid and sticks), hand sanitizer, boxes of tissues, backpacks, lunch boxes and pencil boxes and bags.
