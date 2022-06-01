At the May 26 Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors meeting, FGCC treasurer Bruce Cox delivered the financial report through April.
Coulter & Justus, P.C. presented their 2021 audit findings to the board in the workshop on Wednesday, May 25.
“We received an unqualified audit pending, which means we had a clean audit,” Cox said. “They found no issues.”
He continued and recognized the entire financial department.
“… for the great job they have done in handling our finances, and being successful having an audit with no issues,” he said. Cox relayed the intention of releasing an eblast providing the link to the audit for community club members to review as well.
Cox reported a positive variation for sewer of over $800,000, at $4,362,767 total cash. He added that it continues in a positive direction forecasting a year-end positive variance to budget of $15,163, due to increase tap fees for new homes started in the community.
He noted that the Club was also experiencing higher grinder pump expenses correlating to to increased home starts. Sam McAdoo reported for the Architectural Control Committee that, year-to-date, there had been 38 homes completed and 42 new homes started for a total of 80 homes so far this year, compared to 68 homes, 25 new homes completed and 43 new homes started, at this time last year.
For POA and Amenities, Cox reported $2,043,019 of capital cash and$6,727,071 of operating cash for a total of $8,770,091 which was a positive variance of $2,776,198 compared to the $5,993,893 this time last year.
Cox also reported that the financial results through April continue to be strong.
“We’ve had a very positive four months, which positions us well as we continue into the busy season,” he said.
For POA and Amenities, Cox forecasted a positive year-end variance favorable to budget by a combined $318,464, that FGCC General Manager Bob Weber attributed to combined sales and labor savings.
The positive forecasts were a direct result of the savings Cox said were due to the agreement FGCC entered into with Bobby Jones Links from Atlanta, GA, to work on reducing purchasing costs.
“The fee for the 2022 year is $7,000,” said Cox. “To date, we have saved over $130,000 as a result of this agreement. We are continuing to work with Bobby Jones Links on identifying other areas for savings.”
The loan for The Center was officially paid off on May 19, and FGCC is now debt free. Cox said the Club will accrue the debt service for that loan and continue to accrue the debt service from the Stonehenge loan to build capital reserves.
“They can be used to defer future borrowing or used to make debt service payments in the future,” he said.
He referred to the “Debt Service Reserve” on the balance sheet and added, “You can check that each month as it grows.”
For questions or comments regarding the financial standing of FGCC, email brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
