The Fairfield Glade Community Club has regretfully decided to cancel the FG Christmas Craft Festival scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28.
Originally, the event was set to take place inside at the FG Community and Conference Center. However, to practice COVID-19 safety precautions, FGCC decided to move the festival outside on The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
With the increasingly heavy road construction along Peavine Rd. for the expansion project, FGCC had the difficult decision to make as to whether or not it would be practical or feasible to be able to hold the event on The Square, especially considering the present shape of the roads at The Square, parking, traffic issues, dust and noise.
Regretfully, FGCC thought it best to cancel the event and not obstruct the progress of the expansion project. They hope to continue the tradition of a Christmas Craft Festival next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.