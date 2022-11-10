Bruce Cox, treasurer of the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors, will present the 2023 FGCC proposed budget during a town hall session at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
A question-and-answer session, with questions limited to the proposed budget, will following the budget presentation.
All FGCC members are invited to attend. This meeting will be videotaped and posted for member review as well as live-streamed for those unable to attend.
Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh8vb2CKiGE to view the live-stream presentation.
The Center at Fairfield Glade is at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.