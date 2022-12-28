The proposed Fairfield Glade Community Club 2023 budget was presented at a town hall budget presentation on Nov. 14, which was approved as presented during the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board meeting on Dec. 15.
FGCC Treasurer Bruce Cox said he received feedback from residents who asked how the budget process works.
“I want to point out that once we approve a budget, it’s that – it’s a budget,” Cox said. “And each month, the board receives an updated financial report. We review the month and year-to-date performance for both operations and capital. For operations, we talk about the performance against the budget to ensure that everything possible is being done to adhere to the approved operating budget. On the capital side of the budget, project costs are budgeted estimates and cannot be committed or spent until the board approves each project before it’s initiated.”
Those individual project approvals are brought before the board in a public forum, discussed and voted on as “purchase requests” or PRs.
Since the November budget presentation, Cox said he received feedback from 31 residents with various comments, from appreciation to clarification.
“I encourage it,” Cox said of receiving feedback from residents. “This is twice the number of members I’ve heard from in the past.”
Cox said the comments received referred to the Fairfield Glade Police Department budget increase, Racquet Center rate changes, timeshare amenity fees, the assessment increase, the operating reserve, the scope and cost of the Druid Hills Clubhouse project, food and beverage subsidy, outsourcing management for food and beverage, and the club’s contribution to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department nonprofit.
He also received questions from two residents asking what a board member’s salary and expense accounts were, to which Cox answered zero, and they were surprised to learn the board members do the job for free.
Because there were a fair number of emails regarding the Racquet Center rate changes, timeshare amenity fees, fire department support and the dues assessment increase, Cox said he and the board felt they should reconsider those four budgeted items during the work session meeting on Dec. 14.
“Following all that discussion, the board concluded that the budget as presented is still valid and that’s what we want to go forth with,” Cox said.
Cox motioned to approve the 2023 budget as presented, supported by John Wedgworth, and the board approved the 2023 budget.
Residents’ budget questions and the club’s responses are on the member website at fairfieldglade.cc.
