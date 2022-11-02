Fairfield Glade Community Club financials continue to be strong through September.
Balance Sheet Review
Sewer. We have $4,567,461 total cash compared to $3,710,256 at the end of September 2021, which is a positive variation of $857,205.
Property Owners Association and Amenities. We have $2,609,114 of capital cash plus $6,603,757 of operating cash for a total of $9,212,871 POA & Amenities cash compared to $7,762,947 at the end of September of 2021, which is a positive variation of $1,449,924.
Cash Flow Review
Sewer has a positive year-end forecast to budget of $44,172 through September. Revenue is forecasted to be positive $163,789, which is driven by increased tap fees for new homes, while expenses are forecasted to be negative $119,617, due to significant increases in grinder pump cost and other material cost increases.
POA is positive year-to-date, with a year-end positive forecast variation to budget of $670,484. Open positions account for the majority of the savings, plus we have more billable lots than budgeted and favorable results in bad debt recovery. On the expense side, we continue to see higher than expected insurance and energy costs which are the major expense increases.
Amenities forecast is unfavorable to budget $51,807. Golf rounds continue to be positive by 7,800 rounds. Expense increases from last month’s year-end forecast includes golf chemicals forecast of now $53,000 over budget, and golf PTO accrual of $25,000 over budget along with increased utility cost at The Center of $15,000 over budget.
Overall POA and amenities year-end forecasted variance after nine months of operations is still favorable to budget by $618,677.
Our financial performance through September remains positive even with the significant impact of inflation that we are all experiencing.
Please mark your calendars for the 2023 Proposed Budget town hall presentation on Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at The Center.
We will be live-streaming the presentation and it will be recorded and placed on the FGCC member website for viewing. The Club’s monthly financial report is also available on the member website for viewing.
Please send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
