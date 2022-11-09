The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors is recruiting enthusiastic and qualified residents to serve on the strategic planning committee.
Apply by going to www.fairfieldglade.cc; click on “Member Login;” click on “Admin;” click on “Committees;” then click on the online application or printable application.
The strategic planning committee will focus on critical external and internal factors that will impact the longterm viability of the Fairfield Glade Community Club for the six- to 20-year horizon in advance of our current year business plan.
The committee will be responsible to work with our third-party vendor to develop and then to periodically review and maintain the strategic plan document to ensure it changes and evolves with time.
For this committee, the application must be accompanied by a résumé indicating your professional experience. A nondisclosure agreement is required for committee members.
After you submit your application, you will receive notice that your application has been received and when interviews will be scheduled.
If you have additional questions, contact the committee’s board liaison, FGCC board president Ken Flierl, at Ken@GladeBoard.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.