As the Fairfield Glade board of directors continues to update club policies, the FGCC Sewer Policy has undergone a revision to more accurately reflect the current fee and fund accounting procedures.
The board asks residents to provide feedback regarding the revision by Feb. 22.
The current policy, approved by the board on Nov. 21, 2002, outlined the fees and fee structure, and described how the funds were accounted and the method of changing the fees. That policy was effective Jan. 1, 2003.
Currently, the fees are set at $23 per month for residential sewers and $29 for commercial up to 4,000 gallons with $5.50 per additional 1,000 gallons.
The current 2003 policy also states sewer service rates will be reviewed at least every three years, to be determined by consistent methodology, including the consideration of operation, debt service, extension, collection, treatment and capital needs.
Consistent methodology is indicated by operational costs and interest and depreciation reduced by tap fee net income.
Interest and depreciation are determined by percentage of usage: for treatment facilities, the average daily gallon usage over available capacity; for the collection system, total equivalent users over available connections; for residential, monthly water usage estimates; and for commercial, commercial rate minimums calculated at 126% of the residential rate.
The proposed policy changes update the current fees and fees structure, as well as defines the club’s current methodology for these changes.
The proposed fees are $30 per month for residential and $40 minimum for commercial up to 4,000 gallons, with $12.50 per additional 1,000 gallons.
In addition, the revised policy removes the $1 million caps placed on the three sewer funds; the capacity fund, availability fund and the service fee fund.
In an e-blast communication to community members, FGCC communicated that “the removal of these caps is necessary to ensure we are able to increase our reserves in support of the projects out-
lined in the recent 10-year sewer study.
The completion of these projects will ensure the future capability of our sewer distribution system and ensure adequate capacity at the treatment plan.”
The new policy also states that the sewer fee rates will be reviewed every year.
All sewer funds are restricted in that they may only be used for sewer.
Capacity fees may only be used for capacity improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, availability fees may only be used for sewer system expansions to make sewer available to additional lots and sewer service and tap fees may be used primarily to support operational expenses and capital projects related to collection systems, but may also be applied to any other purpose related to the sewer system.
The current and proposed sewer policies are available online at the members’ website under Admin/Board of Directors/Policies & Plans Under Review.
