A proposal to acquire a $7 million line of credit has been discussed at the last two monthly public Board meetings.
Currently, we have a $5 million line of credit, which was acquired in 2017 when we refinanced the
Stonehenge Golf Club loan. We have never exercised an option on this line of credit.
Since paying off the Stonehenge loan, the board has
been discussing how we want to position our finances moving forward. The Center loan will be paid off by May of next year and, at that point, FGCC will be debt free.
The $5 million line of credit uses all five of our golf courses and The Center as collateral. By canceling this line of credit and establishing a new line of credit, we intend to only have Druid Hills Golf Club and possibly the Dorchester Golf Club as collateral, leaving our other golf clubs and The Center unincumbered.
Increasing the line of credit from $5 million to $7 million is driven by the upcoming major project at the Druid Hills Golf Club. The additional line of credit would permit us to borrow up to $2 million if needed and still have a $5 million line of credit available for emergencies or major unforeseen events.
The board will be voting on this proposal at the Sept. 23 board meeting. Members’ input is requested by Sept. 19 for consideration.
Please submit any questions or comments to the board treasurer, Bruce Cox, at brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com
