Upon Declarant Director Misty Galloway’s final meeting, in new business Fairfield Glade Board President Ken Flierl announced that the new Declarant Director selected was Ellen Anderson, chosen by FG developer Tom Anderson.
Anderson will take the seat affective Jan. 1, and will fill Galloway’s unexpired term.
“We were all sorry to see Misty leave the board after serving the board since August of 2008,” Flierl said. “During the past 14 years, she has been a valuable member and a dedicated advocate, not only for the Declarant, but for the future of the entire community. We will all miss her insightful contributions and historical perspectives in our deliberations. So, Misty, thank you your years of service to the community. We really appreciate that. Thank you so much.”
Galloway retired as General Manager for Fairfield Homes and Glade Realty on April 1, 2022, but continued to serve as the declarant developer representative on the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors until a replacement was selected.
Flierl continued, “Ellen, welcome to the board and we look forward to working with you.”
The board then set its sights toward the lot reduction strategy and considered a proposed multiple listing services agreement with Glade Realty in an effort to resale delinquent lots.
Membership lots whose owners who do not pay their property taxes, are turned over to the county’s ownership. In 2021, FGCC and Cumberland County government came to an agreement that delinquent properties as part of FG’s footprint would be diverted back into the ownership of the community club instead of the county.
“We’re trying another sales channel,” Board member Greg Jones said.
Jones added that the board has worked hard for two years to research viable avenues to sale Fairfield Glade lots that have been reabsorbed by the community club.
“Our whole goal is to turn those around and sell them as quickly as possible,” Jones said, “because what we want is, as a community, is we want the membership fees from those lots. We don’t want the lots.”
According to Jones, FGCC sold 70 lots from January to November this year. In comparison, the club only sold 31 for the same timeframe last year. However, 127 lots were reabsorbed in 2021, as compared to 174 this year.
“We’ve been doing better, but we’re not doing as good as we can,” Jones said. “We’re taking more in than what we’re selling. We’re increasing our sales, but we’re having more lots come back than what we would like.”
The FGCC Lot Committee recommended the club enter into the agreement, but for a specified trial period.
FGCC plans to put 50 of its A-tier lots on MLS, list 50 lots on the community club website and monitor the progress of sales until May 31, 2023, to determine if they will continue the agreement with Glade Realty.
The motion carried to enter into the agreement with Glade Realty and list the delinquent lots on MLS for a trial period.
The community club also received many applications for seats on the Strategic Planning Committee and will be announcing those new members of the Strategic Planning Committee on Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.