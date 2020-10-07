The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors and staff are working with landscape architect Michael Versen on some proposed plans for a new welcome sign for Fairfield Glade once the Peavine Rd. construction project is completed.
The exact location for this Welcome sign has not yet been determined.
Two options for this sign are being sent to our members to obtain feedback on the concepts. Visit https://tinyurl.com/GladeSign to view the two options.
Also included on the attached sheet is a drawing of a directional sign which is being proposed for along Peavine Rd. as well as throughout the community over time. Cost estimates for these sign options are in process.
The FGCC board and staff think this new Welcome Sign and directional signage, will be a nice addition to the gateway into Fairfield Glade.
