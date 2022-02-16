The Tuesday, Feb. 8, Glade Sun reported a fee change in the Fairfield Glade Community Club board’s proposed updated sewer policy as a result of the information provided by the board.
In an eblast to the community on Jan. 29, the board provided a link to a 2003 policy which was referred to as “the original policy,” and further stated in the background information that it was “the current policy.” That policy was approved by the FGCC board on Nov. 21, 2002, and effective on Jan. 1, 2003, setting the fees at $23 per month for residential sewers and $29 for commercial up to 4,000 gallons with $5.50 per additional thousand gallons.
The eblast continued with a link to the proposed policy, which the board stated in the eblast, “The proposed changes update the current fee and fees structure and describes our current methodology for changing fees.”
The proposed policy lists the residential and commercial sewer rates as $30 per month for residential and $40 minimum for commercial up to 4,000 gallons, with $12.50 per additional thousand gallons.
In addition, the revised policy removes the $1 million caps placed on the three sewer funds; the capacity fund, availability fund and the service fee fund.
However, the board has since clarified in another eblast sent Feb. 10, that there were sewer policy updates that were approved in 2016 and 2017 that amended the residential and commercial sewer fee rates to “$30 per month for residential and $40 minimum for commercial up to 4,000 gallons, with $12.70 per additional thousand gallons,” as the current rates, as opposed to the rates stated in the original 2003 policy and the commercial rate of $12.50 per additional thousand gallons in the proposed 2022 policy.
The board continued, “To be clear, we are not raising either the residential or commercial sewer rates with this proposed policy.
“The main reason for the new policy as stated in our previous eblast is to eliminate the current reserve account caps to enable us to build reserves in support of the projects outlined in the recent 10-year sewer study, which will ensure the future capability of our sewer distribution system and ensure adequate capacity at the treatment plant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.