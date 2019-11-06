The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board approved the recommendations made by the Strategic Planning and Food and Beverage Committees at their Board meeting on Oct. 24.
The recommendations were presented to community club members at the FGCC Annual Meeting on Sept. 20, and available on the community website.
The Food and Beverage Committee recommendations were accepted by the Board, and are as follows:
1. Fireside Lounge à la carte services and Druid Hills dining room à la carte services be discontinued.
2. Stonehenge will remain as the only à la carte service.
3. Druid Hills, Legends dining room, should be used for private parties and banquets only.
4. Legends dining room be used for private banquets, dinner dances, seasonal buffets and the weekly buffets (Sunday breakfast and “Chicken & Pasta” type meals) only.
5. Stonehenge closed for remodel: Fireside Lounge will resume the Stonehenge à la carte program, while the building is being remodeled.
6. Breakfast, lunch and dinner service will be using current Stonehenge breakfast menu and Fireside dinner menu, starting Nov. 1.
7. Continue to be closed on Mondays and serve only breakfast buffet on Sundays.
8. Fireside Lounge will release a new “Stonehenge” menu mid-January 2020, to be used at Fireside Lounge and carried over to Stonehenge in April 2020 when it reopens.
9. Following the reopening, Stonehenge will remain as the only à la carte restaurant.
10. Stonehenge will re-open for breakfast, lunch and dinner operations, seven days a week in April 2020 and continue to Oct. 31, 2020.
11. When Stonehenge reopens, April 2020, Fireside Lounge will become bar service only. (No à la carte food will be served. The Lounge will be closed on Sunday and Monday.)
12. November 2020 is slated for Stonehenge to again close in order to perform Phase II of the remodel, updating the kitchen and dining area. Therefore, Fireside Lounge will resume breakfast, lunch and dinner service, using current Stonehenge menus, starting Nov. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
13. Continue to be closed on Mondays and only serve breakfast buffet on Sundays.
14. When Stonehenge reopens in April 2021, it will be a year-round operation.
15. Legends Dining Room will be utilized for private banquets, events and buffets only.
16. Fireside Lounge will continue operations as a lounge/bar service only.
The board accepted the Strategic Planning Committee’s recommendations as presented at the annual meeting. Those recommendations are as follows:
1. Land use–Pursue the development of a comprehensive Fairfield Glade Community Master Plan with community stakeholders including participation by members of the Community Club, the Developer, Wyndham representatives, and the county. The comprehensive Fairfield Glade Community Master Plan should give consideration to land use for the following: phased expansion of Robin Hood Park; land use plans for Community Club owned property; land use plans for Developer owned property; land use plans for Wyndham owned property; and, continue to work with the county on a land use plan for defaulted lots within the Glade. A preliminary draft of a Fairfield Glade Comprehensive Community Master Plan should be targeted for review by June 30, 2020. The Strategic Planning Committee will take the lead on coordinating this effort.
2. Land use–Pursue the creation of an ad hoc Commercial Development Committee, including participation by members of the community club, the developer, Wyndham representatives and local government officials. The Commercial Development Committee will work on the creation of a comprehensive commercial development strategy that would be consistent with the community club strategic plan and the Fairfield Glade Community Club master plan. The commercial development strategy should give consideration to expanding the use of public-private ventures that include the following: development of a new Village Center complex; evaluate opportunities to attract additional businesses; pursue opportunities to improve the internet service to Fairfield Glade; work with the county and Chamber of Commerce to explore alternatives to attract and retain a qualified workforce. The creation of the ad hoc Commercial Development Committee should be targeted for Dec. 31, with a preliminary draft of a Commercial Development Strategy to be targeted for presentation at the community club Annual Meeting in September 2020.
3. Finance–Pursue a long range Financial Stability Plan that anticipates community asset repair and maintenance funding, plus amenity improvement and additions, that balances increasing reserve levels, conservative future borrowing, and reasonable member dues increases. The Financial Stability Plan should give consideration to the following funding strategies: balance debt service and reserves; encourage and support innovative approaches to reduce amenity subsidies; explore new revenue sources to supplement overall club funding; explore additional indoor activities to increase off-season revenues. A preliminary draft of a Financial Stability Plan should be targeted for presentation at the community club annual meeting in September 2020. The Financial Advisory Committee will take the lead on addressing this recommendation.
4. Amenities–Pursue the creation of an Amenity Development Plan that complements the Fairfield Glade Community Master Plan, including planned upgrades to existing amenities and the addition of new amenities, which are consistent with emerging trends within Master Planned Resort/Retirement Communities. The Amenity Development Plan should be consistent with the Fairfield Glade Community Master Plan and give consideration to the following activities: relocation of the Bocce Ball facilities; work with Covenant Health to improve the Fitness Center; develop other indoor activities including a lounge/bar facility with billiards/pool; develop plans for additional free meeting and gathering spaces; explore opportunities for a satellite education center at Fairfield Glade; preliminary draft of an Amenity Development Plan should be targeted for review by June 30, 2020. The Strategic Planning Committee will lead the effort to address this recommendation.
5. Public Works & Public Safety–Continue to support and encourage aggressive Governmental Relations Committee efforts to influence the development of cooperative and constructive relationships between the Community Club and government officials at all levels. Continue to advocate on behalf of the Community Club to achieve positive outcomes that benefit Fairfield Glade residents. Governmental relation efforts should give consideration to: continue to work with the county to improve public safety services; continue to work with the Crab Orchard Utility District on fresh water sources; continue to work on measures to improve the appearance of Peavine Rd.; continue to encourage and support community outreach programs; continue to work with the county to improve the quality of Fairfield Glade roads; stay abreast of emerging trends in governmental regulations; actively support Fairfield Glade Resident Services activities to support an aging population. The Governmental Relations Committee should provide progress updates to the community club membership quarterly.
Board member Steve Smith said of the comments received from the community regarding these recommendations, the majority were positive.
The board also approved the Government Relations Committee’s recommendation to submit their proposal request to TDOT for SR 101/Peavine Rd. to be designated as a Tennessee Scenic Parkway.
