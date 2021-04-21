Last summer a group of Lake Dartmoor residents and frequent lake users became concerned about the increasing presence of vegetation that appeared to be overtaking certain areas of the lake. This group approached their lake representative and brought it to the attention of the Fairfield Glade Lakes Committee.
What action was taken? The Lakes Committee requested permission from the Fairfield Glade board of directors to form a sub-group to evaluate the concern. The sub-group requested and received funding to conduct an evaluation of all 111 lakes within Fairfield Glade to determine if vegetation problems existed.
A call to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provided a referral to a licensed and reputable vendor, Aquatic Control, to conduct the evaluation.
What were the results? The good news is that the overall conditions of our community lakes were exceptional.
The bad news is that Lake Dartmoor and Lake Oxford were experiencing significant growth of invasive aquatic vegetation that requires attention.
Lake Dartmoor has developed an infestation of Eurasian water milfoil, and Lake Oxford has significant hydrilla growth.
Both milfoil and hydrilla are considered to be invasive aquatic plants by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The good news is that an effective and economical treatment plan has been developed and approved by board of directors for deployment in the spring of 2021.
The preference for Lake Oxford is to use grass carp as a natural method for controlling hydrilla, because this vegetation is at the top of grass carp’s hierarchy of plant-eating preferences.
Consequently, control of excessive hydrilla covering nearly 90% of the lake will be addressed by stocking an additional 15 grass carp in the spring of 2021.
The preferred natural method to treat excessive vegetation growth in Lake Dartmoor is not as effective for controlling the extent of milfoil found in the lake.
Therefore, the EPA approved systemic herbicide ProcellaCOR was selected because of its effectiveness for controlling milfoil, affordability and limited water-use restrictions (three days for irrigation).
This herbicide will be used to treat milfoil in selected areas of the lake. ProcellaCOR herbicide is extremely short lived in the water, and there are no restrictions for fishing, fish consumption, swimming or recreational water use associated with this product. Visit https://tinyurl.com/AcquaticWeed for more information.
Bays and resident shorelines with the presence of milfoil will be treated. Areas around docks and seawalls will be treated to improve access to the lake for boating, swimming and fishing adjacent to lakeside homes.
Other areas where boating/swimming might be hindered by milfoil will be treated to reduce navigation/swimming restrictions.
Some undeveloped shorelines and golf course areas will not be treated to serve as fish habitat and limit erosion.
Lake Dartmoor’s treatment date was April 16. The majority of milfoil has been found to exist on the west side of the lake, so significant treatment will take place along that shoreline.
Again, other observed milfoil found in other parts of the lake (except undeveloped shorelines and golf course) will also be treated.
As a cautionary measure for this EPA-registered herbicide, it is suggested shoreline residents not to irrigate their lawn for three days or until April 20th.
During this time, it is safe to swim in the water, if you wish to brave the cold water. The herbicide will not harm docks or boats.
