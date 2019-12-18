The Fairfield Glade Board of Directors approved the following purchase requests at their Dec. 12 meeting:
Wastewater Director Bruce Evans presented a request for the Wastewater plant to purchase a new three-quarter ton, 4x4 truck for $39,249, $14,751 less than budgeted.
FGCC Golf Director Jeff Houston addressed the board to put forth his requests for golf course maintenance. One was $300,000 for maintenance equipment, another $100,000 for cart path resurfacing and $85,000 for course improvements and projects.
Board director Bruce Cox commented on Houston’s ability to make the most of the money designated for annual golf maintenance, saying Houston has saved the club “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” managing the club’s five golf courses. Cox noted that when divided among the five golf courses, the purchase requests only add up to $60,000 per course for equipment, $20,000 per golf course for path resurfacing and $17,000 for improvements and projects.
Fairfield Glade Police Department requested $45,000 for a Dodge Charger all-wheel-drive vehicle to be used as a marked police car and replace the Ford Explorer. FGPD Chief Michael Williams said he was getting state contract pricing. The purchase request amount included funds for the vehicle at $30,472 to be outfitted with camera, radio and radar units. The department expects to be able to return approximately $10,000 of their total purchase request amount.
All the purchase requests are for the 2020 budget.
