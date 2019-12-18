The 2020 budget was approved by the Fairfield Glade Community Club board at their meeting Dec. 12. The budget was presented to club members in a town hall setting on Nov. 13.
The budget included a $4 dues increase, of which the allocation of the increase is $1 to capital fund, $1.70 toward the 3.3% wage increase and $1.30 toward the increase to the cost of operations.
FGCC POA annual home fees are currently $62 per month. The budget asks for a $4 increase which would be a total of $66 for A-tier lots. B-tier lots will be $340 per year and C-lots would be $260 per year.
Trash pick-up fees stay the same at $8, with $1 to go to capital fund for a new sewer truck.
The dues assessment will be $66 dues plus $30 for sewer and $8 for trash service for a total of $104 monthly for A-tier lots. Those A-tier lots on septic with trash pick-up will be $74 per month.
There is a proposed $190 increase for amenity reserve fees at lot transfers which would bring A-tier homes from $800 to $990, while B and C-tiers will stay the same.
Presenting the financial report, Director of Finance Denise Dickinson said, “We’re doing good this year; better than last year.”
The report included the club’s financial standing as of the end of October.
According to the balance sheet, sewer cash is at just over $2 million, property plant equipment is at $11.1 million and equity is at $13 million. For amenities and POA, cash is at $5 million, property plant equipment is at $35 million and equity is $36.4 million.
In cash flow from operations and capital activities, Dickinson reported POA net from operations is $510,000, a positive variance to budget of $477,000 and has a cash flow of $2.2 million. She reported amenities net from operations $507,000, a positive variance to budget of $244,000. Cash flow for amenities is negative $1.2 million. POA and amenities combined has a net of $1 million, $722,000 positive to budget, and cash flow is $922,000.
Sewer is positive to budget with $797,000, $108,000 positive to budget, and cash flow of nearly $294,000.
The 2020 budget presentation and monthly financial report is available on the club member website at fairfieldglade.cc.
