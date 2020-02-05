Just as a reminder, the following policy is in effect for Fairfield Glade Community Club facilities and offices for winter weather closings and delays.
In order to ensure the safety of all FGCC members, employees and guests, the following procedures will apply:
• For Monday–Friday, FGCC will use the Cumberland County Schools as the initial benchmark for both closings and delays of all facilities and services when bad weather is expected. Please use your TV or radio to determine the status of the Cumberland County schools.
• If the county schools are closed or delayed but it is determined that roads within Fairfield Glade are safe for travel and we can staff the facilities appropriately, an e-mail or text message will be sent to all those in our databases prior to opening our facilities.
• If it is necessary to delay the opening of Club facilities, all facilities will not open until 11 a.m.
• For weekends and holidays, we will continue to use the current system of e-mails and text messages to notify community residents about any closings or delays.
These closings and delays will include all FGCC facilities and offices, as well as garbage service. It is suggested to call first prior to traveling to any Club facility during inclement weather.
As always, safety of our members, employees and guests is FGCC’s first priority. It is suggested that residents not get out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary.
The Club would also like to remind all residents to sign up for the text alert service. This will allow you to receive instant notifications to your mobile phone regarding emergency situations in the area or facility closings.
If you have not yet registered, please follow the instructions below:
1) From your mobile device, text FGCC to the number 855-746-3422.
2) You will receive a text message back to your phone from 855-746-3422. Reply to this message by texting the word “Yes.”
3) This process will register your mobile number with the texting service.
We strongly encourage everyone in the household to enroll. Your information is strictly confidential and will not be shared. For assistance in registering for text notifications, please contact Member Records at memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc.
This FGCC text alert service will not be used for weather related warnings. All residents are encouraged to contact local radio stations and/or reverse 911 for this service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.