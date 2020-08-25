Based on the input from the number of comments the Board received regarding the pending policies, one of the policies has been updated and another withdrawn.
The updated policy changes were for the Flag and Banner Policy and the Non-Conforming Elements Policy.
The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors posted proposed drafts for policies and changes to existing ones on the Club’s website (under member login/Admin/Board of Directors/Policies & Plans Under Review) and asked members to provide feedback.
The policies under review were: Fine Schedule 2020, Flag Policy, Non-Conforming Elements Policy and Variance and Appeal Policy. These policies will be on the Board of Directors’ agenda for the August Board meeting for approval.
A revised proposed Flag and Banner Policy has been posted on the website with changes from the previously posted policy indicated by highlighting. The Flag and Banner Policy was changed to include “should meet all federal guidelines and standards,” in-ground flagpoles must display the current flag of the United States of America at the top of the pole and could fly their choice of current U.S. armed services and POW/MIA flags, current state of territory of the U.S., first responder memorial flags or college or professional sports team beneath the U.S. flag.
Decorative or seasonal flags, including military and first responder flags, may be on small flagpoles attached to the houses or on small flag holders on developed lots. Policy changes also stated the maximum size of decorative/seasonal flags is 3x5 feet.
The approval of this policy will be on the Board’s agenda for their August Board of Director’s meeting, set for Thursday.
In response to the feedback received regarding the Non-Conforming Elements Policy, the Board has decided to withdraw this policy at this time.
An eBlast from the Board stated, “The member comments received are being reviewed and the proposed policy draft will be revised to accommodate member input and may be presented for consideration at a future date.”
The pending policies that are currently posted on the Club’s website for your review. Visit the Club’s website at fairfieldglade.cc to review the proposed policies under member login/Admin/Board of Directors/Policies & Plans Under Review and provide your feedback before the August FGCC Board meeting.
