The Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Offices, located at 7827 Peavine Rd., will reopen to visitors effective Monday, Dec. 21.
As a reminder, office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
FGCC offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Dec. 24-25, and for New Year’s on Jan. 1.
Members are welcome to continue to contact us via email at info@fairfieldglade.cc.
Residents can still drop off any paperwork and/or payments in the locked box to the left of the front door at the Administration Office.
