The Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Offices, located at 7827 Peavine Rd., will reopen to visitors effective Monday, Dec. 21. 

As a reminder, office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 

FGCC offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Dec. 24-25, and for New Year’s on Jan. 1.

Members are welcome to continue to contact us via email at info@fairfieldglade.cc.

Residents can still drop off any paperwork and/or payments in the locked box to the left of the front door at the Administration Office.

