Fairfield Glade Community Club is accepting sealed bids on the following items:
• 55 lounge chairs (minimum bid of $20 each). Please indicate number of chairs bidding on.
• 2003 Ford F450, 25-passenger bus (minimum bid of $6,000; 246,000 miles. Motor runs good; upholstery is in good shape).
The items can be viewed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Community and Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr. Call 931-707-2141 or 931-200-2097 for more information.
Sealed bids must be sent to Pat Davis at P.O. Box 2000, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or hand delivered to the Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Building at 7827 Peavine Rd.
Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Nov. 2.
Fairfield Glade Community Club reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in bidding, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the Community Club’s best interest.
