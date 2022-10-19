Fairfield Glade Community Club is accepting sealed separate bids for two mowers.
The mowers are a 2006 Cub Cadet LT 1045 mower with 46-inch cut (the deck is off of this mower) and a 2013 Cub Cadet LGTX 1054 mower with 54-inch cut.
Both mowers need work done on them.
The bids need to be a separate bid per each mower.
The mowers can be viewed at the Vehicle Maintenance Shop at 107 Maintenance Blvd., Fairfield Glade, between 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays.
Call 931-484-3054 for more information.
Sealed bids must be sent to Pat Davis at P.O. Box 2000, Fairfield Glade, TN, 38558; or hand delivered to 7827 Peavine Rd.
Bids will be accepted until Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
Fairfield Glade Community Club reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in bidding or to accept any bid deemed to be in the Club’s best interest.
