Fairfield Glade Community Club is taking sealed bids on the following vehicles:
• A 2006 Ford E-350 Econoline van. The vehicle has 116,730 miles and it does run. The color is white, and the motor is a 5.4 8 cylinder.
• A 2006 Freightliner sanitation truck. The motor in the vehicle is no longer functional.
The vehicles can be viewed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays at 107 Maintenance Blvd., Fairfield Glade. Call 931-707-2135 for more information
Sealed bids must be sent to Pat Davis at Fairfield Glade Community Club, P.O. Box 2000, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or hand delivered to the Fairfield Glade Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd.
Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Monday, April 11. It should be indicated on the outside of the bid envelope which vehicle the bid is for.
Fairfield Glade Community Club reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in bidding, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the Community Club’s best interest.
