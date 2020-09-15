Calling all Fairfield Glade clubs and Cumberland County non-profit organizations!
You are invited to participate in FG Volunteer Expo, a special “outdoor” event to showcase ways residents may get involved in the community. This event will be held on The Square, corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
If you would like to showcase your club or non-profit, be encouraged to sign up for a spot to share your information with Fairfield Glade residents.
While this year has had its challenges with COVID-19, there are still many new residents moving into the community and they are looking for ways to engage with activities and volunteer opportunities. This event had been moved outdoors to accommodate social distance practices while attendees learn more about Fairfield Glade clubs and non-profits in our area.
If you are an FG club or a non-profit organization from Cumberland County who would like to educate the community about your organization, this is an event for you. There is no cost to showcase your club or organization, however space is limited. Participating organizations must bring their own tables and chairs.
Registration is required. Reserve your spot by emailing Trish Pflug at ppflug@fairfieldglade.cc to request a form, outlining the details of your club or organization. Completed forms must be emailed to Trish Pflug or faxed to (931) 484-3866 and a spot will be reserved for you on a first come, first served basis.
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for all social gatherings.
Thank you to our community partner, Good Samaritan Society-FG, for sponsoring this event. If you have any additional questions, you may call 931-484-3673.
