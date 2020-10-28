Due to COVID-19, Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors has decided to forego their annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner event. The event is usually held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to serve the community’s veterans who have served this nation.
However, the FGCC is offering their community’s veterans with a dining gift card to use at their leisure, good through April 1, 2021. Veterans may pick up their dining gift card at the FG Conference Center beginning Nov. 1, show their veteran’s ID and enjoy a meal in appreciation for their service.
Legends will also be presenting a special slideshow presentation of resident veterans from Nov. 11-30.
The last day for veterans to pick up their dining gift card is Nov. 30.
Thank you, veterans, for your service to the country.
