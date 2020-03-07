Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church’s “Crafters for Missions” began the 2020 season Feb. 4 in the church fellowship hall. The crafters work every Tuesday 9 a.m.-noon February to October on items for their fall Arts and Crafts Sale.
Proceeds from the sale go to help selected Cumberland County schools and charitable groups and to provide scholarships for traditional and non-traditional students in higher education.
The group enjoys great fellowship while working on jewelry, wood crafts, sewing, floral items, food items and small crafts. The second Tuesday of each month is a pot-luck luncheon when everyone shares their favorite dishes.
All crafters are invited to join the group. Bring your creative talents and interests and share in the fun.
