Fairfield Glade Community Club is pleased to announce that most of facilities will reopen on May 1, as phase one of its phased reopening strategy. FGCC will continue to follow federal and state of Tennessee government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, and all staff who interact with customers will be required to wear face coverings. Also, FGCC plans to install portable plastic shields at every customer service location and have signs regarding social distancing at all facilities. Hand sanitizer will be made available wherever possible.
The following is a high-level summary of FGCC’s phase one reopening strategy. More details will be provided via separate emails from our various amenities to members on their specific distribution lists.
Phase one reopen strategy includes:
• Food & Beverage- Only “to go" service at Legends using a limited menu Tuesday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.;
• Golf- (Additional details will be sent via a Golf Update) Normal hours of operation, open all golf courses to spread out customers based on tee times, only six people in the pro shop at one time, only one person per cart unless they live in the same household, tee times will be every 10 minutes, but may go to 15 minutes if there are separation issues, snack bars will be "to go" packaged items only with no more than four people in the snack bar at one time, no socializing before or after play anywhere on the property;
• Racquet Center- (Additional details will be sent via a Racquet Sports Update) Normal hours of operation, only use every other court, Druid Hills courts will open in a later phase, no more than four people in pro shop at a time, times will be staggered to help with number of people in pro shop at one time and court reservations will be by phone-in only, players encouraged to each bring their own balls to serve with, no socializing before or after play anywhere on the property;
• Marinas- Dartmoor will open May 1, and St. George May 4, Dartmoor will be open Wednesday–Sunday 9 a.m.–4 p.m., St. George will be open Monday–Friday 9am -4pm, beaches will be open but will be monitored for social distancing for unrelated parties, no boat tours, but people may rent boats, etc. if all in the same family;
Community and Conference Center & FGCC activities- CCC hours of operation will be Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m., reopen gym for pickleball only, but only have two courts and stagger times for social distancing, no equipment will be supplied for guests, limit people in CCC to encourage social distancing, indoor pool and locker rooms will remain closed until a later phase, no meetings will be scheduled, Trackman room available for singles or two people from the same household, mini-golf will remain closed until a later phase, FG Library Building will remain closed until a later phase, no Mirror Lake Blast until June 29 at the earliest;
• Administration- Closed except for appointments for critical issues and member cards.
• Architectural Control Committee & Fairfield Glade Police Department- Closed except for appointments for critical issues;
• Timeshare units- As per Mark McClain, Wyndham Resort Manager, occupied no earlier than May 16, no more than 50% of units will be occupied initially, they will be taking the same precautions we are taking (e.g., social distancing, face coverings, plastic shields and sanitation procedures).
FGCC will remain in its phase one configuration until they ensure that all precautionary procedures and sanitation measures continue and are routinely followed across all facilities. Second, FGCC expects that some level of social distancing and reduced occupancy will be exercised for the foreseeable future. Third, in order to protect the members and Community Club team, personal interaction will be limited, with a continued emphasis on telephone or electronic communication and transactions wherever possible.
There is no established timeline for the duration of each phase of FGCC’s reopening strategy, and movement to the next phase of the strategy will be determined based upon any additional public health advisories or guidance issued, and the impact the reopening activities have on the community. The Board and staff will hold a weekly conference call for updates on operations and discussion of next steps.
LET'S ALL MAKE GOOD DECISIONS OUT THERE!
Ken Flierl, President, for the
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
COVID-19 links:
www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
https://www.tn.gov/health/news.html
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Club's website: www.fairfieldglade.cc
Link To: #TNStayApart Video https://youtu.be/Ehd8yOSEJDk
