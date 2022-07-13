The Fairfield Glade Dog Park will have its inaugural fundraiser golf scramble Sunday, Aug. 21 at Heatherhurst Brae golf course.
The Fairfield Glade Dog Park is a 501(c)(3) organization that is operated by volunteers and funded by donations and fundraisers.
All proceeds from the golf scramble will be used to fund dog park maintenance.
The scramble will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a team of four, which includes green fees, carts and prizes.
Food and soft drinks will be provided at the end of play. Teams may be all men, all women or mixed.
No handicaps required. There will be two flights (based on 18 teams or more) with a first-place prize of $300 per team and a second-place prize of $200 per team and closest-to-the-pin prizes on four par threes.
Entry forms are available at the Heatherhurst golf shop or the Fairfield Glade golf website at www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.