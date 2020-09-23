All Fairfield Glade Clubs and Cumberland County non-profit organizations are called to participate in a special “outdoor” event to showcase ways to get involved in the community.
This event will be held at the Square on the corner of Peavine and Stonehenge on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you would like to showcase your club or non-profit, we encourage you to sign up for a spot to share information with Fairfield Glade residents.
While this year has had its challenges with COVID-19, there are still many new residents moving into the community and they are looking for ways to engage with activities and volunteer opportunities.
We are moving this event outdoors so everyone can social distance while learning more about Fairfield Glade clubs and non-profits in our area. If you are a Fairfield Glade Club or a non-profit organization from Cumberland County who would like to educate the community about your organization, this is an event for you.
There is no cost to showcase your club or organization, but there will be limited space available and you must bring your own table and chairs.
You must sign up to reserve your spot by filling out a form outlining the details of your club or organization. Please request your form by sending an email to Trish Pflug. ppflug@fairfieldglade.cc
Completed forms must be emailed to Trish Pflug or faxed (931) 484-3866 and a spot will be reserved for you on a first come, first served basis.
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for all social gatherings.
Thank you to our Community Partner Good Samaritan Society for sponsoring this event. If you have any additional questions, you may call 931-484-3673.
