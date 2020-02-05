The Fairfield Glade 2020 Telephone Directory is ready to go and will be distributed at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon in the mall atrium. If you are a Fairfield Glade resident, you may pick up one complimentary copy for your residence.
You can verify or change your listing at this time, also. This directory has a process of clearing any listings which have not been verified for 3 years or more, so it is a good idea to verify and refresh your listing information each time you pick up your telephone directory.
Volunteers from Fairfield Glade Resident Services (FGRS) will be there to help with directory distribution. After Feb. 12, you may pick up your copy of the directory at the FGRS office, 4929 Peavine Rd., Ste. 102, during weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
