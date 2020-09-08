The Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club, 650 Shorty Barnes Rd., will hold its next ATA/AIM match Sept. 19. The match will be a tribute to youth coach Doug Server.
Navarro Mexican Food Truck and Lowe and Slow BBQ will be on hand for the event.
Members of the FFGSC went to Cumberland County High School in 2004 to discuss starting a youth shooting program. This was the start of the scholastic clay target program at the club, the Clay Crushers SCTP.
Today, this group is known as Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports, and they have a thriving youth program with many years of champions.
These youths have learned sportsmanship, respect, citizenship including success in school and lifelong relationships and work ethics.
Club members have watched several generations grow up, starting age 9 through age 18.
President Marjorie Philippe said the youth group is one of the highlights of her life. She said she enjoys every youth in the youth program. They have been a very special part of our club since 2004. Philippe also stated she has the deepest respect for all the coaches and families of the youth, who along with the club members have invested a lot of time and energy into the youth program.
Doug Server was a remarkable coach and father, with two young girls who were champions.
He was beloved and respected by the club members. He also served on the club’s board.
He passed away in 2011, a loss still felt by the club.
The youth program has held a tribute shoot remembering Server each year, the “Doug Server Shootout on the Mountain.”
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the youth organization was unable to host its tribute shoot for Server. The FFGSC Sept. 19 match will be a tribute to Server. Members of the family will be present, as well.
Come out and have lunch and see what the club is all about. Everyone is welcome.
