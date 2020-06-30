Fairfield Glade is celebrating the Fourth of July little early this year. Special activities begin July 1 with the farmers market, pontoon boat cruises and a mini golf tournament.
Bring your chairs, blankets and coolers to the Square at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, for a special outdoor movie, Playing with Fire.
On Saturday, July 4, be sure to join in the fun from 8-10 a.m. with a kids fishing tournament for ages 12 and younger at Mirror Lake. Bring a pole and tackle; there will be special prizes for the largest fish, most fish caught and casting.
Stonehenge Grille will be open all weekend from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. A dine-in barbecue special will be offered July 4. Other menu items will be available that day for take-out, so stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner and enjoy the newly renovated Stonehenge Grille. Legends Restaurant is currently closed.
A special Fireworks Display is planned on July 4 beginning at “dark-thirty” (around 9:15 p.m.) The fireworks launch from Robinhood Park.
The public is advised that Robinhood Park is closed due to Peavine Rd. construction — and viewing will not be available in the park. There are many great viewing locations around Fairfield Glade so pick a favorite spot and enjoy a spectacular 50th anniversary fireworks display.
On Monday, July 6, the first Mirror Lake Blast of the season will take place with special ’70s music to celebrate Fairfield Glade’s 50th anniversary. Dennis Hill, lead singer of Memory Road, will provide the entertainment for the evening. Concessions from Lisa’s, beer, soda and water will be available at 5 p.m.; the music begins at 5:45. Please bring your own chair and remember to social distance. Bus shuttle service will not be available for the July Mirror Lake concerts.
Thank you to our community partners and sponsors — Crossville Heating and Cooling, Dave Kirk Automotive, One Bank and Zurich Homes — for helping make these events happen.
For more information and a complete list of events, contact the Community and Conference Center at 931-484-3722.
