Gates for Fairfield Glade’s first-ever Hippie Fest will open at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Music by the WannaBeatles will start at 3. The public is encouraged to bring a chair and listen to Beatles classics plus other great artists’ selections from from 1967’s Summer of Love.
The WannaBeatles is among the top Beatles tribute bands in the country. They are Grammy finalists (“Fab Fan Memories”) who receive standing ovations at theaters, festivals and other events across the country.
They have appeared on both national TV and on stage where they use their multi-instrumental skills to re-create all eras of the Beatles’ songbook and more. They were selected to represent the USA at the Beatles 50th Global Anniversary. They performed in March at the Palace Theatre in Crossville to a sold-out show.
To have some fun while celebrating music of the 1960s, audience members are encouraged to wear their favorite hippie outfit. Start looking for beads, tie-dyed shirts and headbands now for the chance to win a prize for best-dressed hippie. Other fun contests will take place during the event.
Advance tickets of $15 are on sale at the Fairfield Glade Community Club, 128 Stonehenge Dr., from any Fairfield Glade Rotarian, or online at the FG Music Festival’s Facebook. Tickets at the gate will be $20.
Videos of the WannaBeatles can also be viewed on Facebook.
This is a fundraiser for the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club. All proceeds are used to support non-profits, charitable organizations, scholarships, service projects and so much more in Cumberland County.
This has been a hard budget year for many area charities and organizations; the public is encouraged to come out and help the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club help them.
Email Jack Williams at gladevol@frontiernet.net to sponsor the event or for more information.
Those attending are asked to be safe and practice social distancing.
