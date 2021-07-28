On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at noon, at the Center located at 128 Stonehenge Road, the Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade will host Lynn Drew.
Drew is affiliated with the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care for all those affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
You are cordially invited to attend, and we look forward to meeting you. Come a few minutes early and get acquainted with our membership.
If you have any questions, please call Rand McFarlin, president, at 615-943-2071. You can find the club on Facebook. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self.” Please come and join us.
