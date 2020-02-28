The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade was honored to present a check to Nicky LaBarge, volunteer coordinator of the Avalon Center’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program.
The funds are to aid the efforts of the Avalon Center in its ongoing resolve to assist women, men and children who are victims of domestic violence.
LaBarge, a victim of domestic violence, presented statistics and facts about the services offered by the Avalon Center. These included information about its emergency shelter; the support for victims dealing with the legal system; community education efforts; prevention programs for youth; counseling and support group options; and information about a children’s program addressing the fear, trauma and guilt associated with being a child victim or witness of domestic or sexual violence.
It was also noted that the Avalon Center provides support, options, information and safety planning 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including a 24-hour crisis hotline.
LaBarge’s personal experience truly brought home the long-term effects that violence in the home causes, and the need for the Avalon Center’s services.
Rotary Club members were also made aware of volunteer opportunities open to the community at the Avalon Center. These include work at the Second Chance Thrift Store, as well as donating food, clothing and personal-need items to assist those leaving a domestic violence setting.
