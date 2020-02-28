Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.