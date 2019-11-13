Nashville eye surgeon Dr. Ming Wang recently traveled to Cumberland County and gave a very interesting and informative vision care presentation for Fairfield Glade community residents and guests at the FG Library on Oct. 25.
This special program was sponsored by the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club and coordinated by Rotary member, Allen Snow. The Rotary Club wanted to ensure residents and guests were updated on the latest equipment and procedures available whenever corrective vision surgery becomes necessary.
In his program, Wang also shared memories of his teenage years in China during the country’s devastating cultural revolution. This was an era when children his age were deported and condemned to a lifetime of hard labor and poverty. To escape such deportation, he learned music and dance to perform in order to join the government propaganda program.
Wang’s extraordinary background inspired a character in the nationally acclaimed bestselling book “God’s Not Dead.” The book was made into a popular movie in 2014 with the same title. The movie included a character that depicted Wang. A follow-up movie, “God’s Not Dead 2,” was released due to the success of the book and original movie. An autobiography about the doctor’s life has also been released and a movie is currently being produced based on this book. It describes the doctor’s real life journey from a possible future of poverty in China to becoming a top-ranked American eye surgeon.
Wang is recipient of the coveted “Crowning Achievement Award” from the Middle Tennessee FiftyForward organization for his work with seniors. He also receives many requests to visit churches where he presents his testimony and discusses his movies and books.
