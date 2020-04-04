Fairfield Glade Community Club reminds all residents to sign up for the Text Alert Service.
This will allow residents to receive instant notifications to their mobile phones regarding emergency situations in the area or facility closings.
To register:
• From a mobile device, text “FGCC” to 855-746-3422.
• The number will reply with a text message, to which the recipient should reply “yes.” This process will register the mobile number with the texting service.
• All members of a household are strongly encouraged to enroll. Information is strictly confidential and will not be shared.
For assistance in registering for text notifications, contact Member Records at 931-484-3780 or memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc.
Members are reminded the FGCC text alert service will not be used for weather-related warnings. All residents are encouraged to contact local radio stations and/or reverse 911 for this service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.