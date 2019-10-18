Positively Glade teamed up with Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston on Wednesday to give a presentation on golf in Fairfield Glade, as well as future upgrades and projects on the courses.
“Positively Glade asked me in May to speak at their October meeting,” said Houston. “We started putting together this slideshow because we spoke garden club last year.
“We transitioned it into something we felt like that everybody would enjoy,” Houston added. “I tailored it more for people who have never seen the golf holes. Everything else was just answering questions.”
Houston feels the presentation was important for the Fairfield Glade community.
“Communication is key to anything,” Houston said. “Making things clear to people on what you’re trying to do, I think people respect you more if you’re communicating with them. I think it’s great to have people asking questions and answering them as honest as we can.”
Along with a brief history of each course, Houston went over recent upgrades and planned future projects for each of the five Fairfield Glade golf courses. Future projects include the Stonehenge bunker project and pro shop/bathroom renovations, the bunker project at the Heatherhurst Crag course, and new golf carts at Dorchester.
Houston also presented statistics for golf trends and rounds played this year. Through September, 112,000 rounds have been played this year, a 7,500-round increase from last year.
16,051 rounds were played by timeshare owners, a decrease from 2016. However, rounds played via golf packages are up over 24,000, an increase in the same time period. Houston also commented that 55% of rounds played are by Fairfield Glade members.
Golf rates for 2020 will be discussed at the Nov. 13 budget presentation meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.