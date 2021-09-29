Hundreds of residents of Fairfield Glade filled the room at the Druid Hills Clubhouse last Friday morning for the annual Fairfield Glade Community Club membership meeting. They heard of a proposed plan to remodel the golf clubhouse or build a new one.
Based on comments from a number of attendees, members are hungry for the future clubhouse to feature a restaurant, something they haven’t had for nearly two years.
Board president Ken Flierl told the crowd construction of a new clubhouse is scheduled to begin in 2023 at an estimated cost of $4.5 million. Board member Greg Jones said work on the clubhouse won’t shut down the golf course, adding that no decision has been made as to whether it will be remodeled or replaced.
Jones shared some results of a survey asking residents for their input on the clubhouse project. Reopening or revamping Legends Restaurant or having another eatery appeared among the responses, and it was a popular sentiment expressed at the annual meeting as well.
One resident said she’s tired of hot dogs, hamburgers and fries.
“There’s no place to sit, talk and have a drink,” she remarked. “We need something for the people. We don’t have it now.”
Lynn Varcak, speaking after the meeting, said a restaurant is sorely missed.
“We’re not all golfers,” Varcak said. “We like to eat and gather.”
Lou Renphaler, who has lived in Fairfield Glade for a dozen years, offered at least a temporary solution to the restaurant issue.
“It’ll be a few years before they tear it down,” he said. “Why not use it?”
Flierl mentioned the difficulty in staffing contributed to the closing of Legends, pointing out there aren’t enough employees to work there and at Stonehenge Grille, also located in Fairfield Glade.
With Flierl one of two board members running unopposed in last year’s election, one resident noted there were a number of qualified residents who could run for the board and asked Flierl why there was a lack of candidates. The board president responded that any resident can run for the board and encouraged the man to pursue a seat.
Tom Racklyeft also questioned Flierl on the election process and said the election is the only way to hold the board accountable. He noted, however, that with Wyndham residents having a large voting block, it’s hard to make his vote count.
“This leads to years like this when there is no opposition to incumbent members,” Racklyeft said.
He’s lived in Fairfield Glade with his wife for five years and said he started attending board meetings this year.
