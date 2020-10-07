Playing in a tennis tournament not only puts your skills to the test, it can bring your game to the next level. A yearly tradition to conclude the clay court season is the Outdoor Club Championship. On Sept. 25-27, men and women alike came to complete in this yearly tradition!
The event comes with prestige. The winners in each category will have their name proudly displayed on a plaque in the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center Pro Shop.
The matches were fierce across all divisions during the three day event. Unfortunately, the weather was not cooperative on Friday, Sept. 25, and matches were held inside. Saturday and Sunday play resumed on the clay courts.
The 2020 Fairfield Glade Clay Court Tennis Champions are:
Women’s Doubles 3.0: Ro McCarthy/Ellen Piersol
Women’s Doubles 3.5: Lisa Forsythe/Judy Berger
Men’s Doubles 3.5: Craig Leeper/Steve Emmons
Mixed Doubles 3.5: Lisa Forsythe/Steve Emmons
Congratulations, tennis champions!
