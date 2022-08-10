Fairfield Glade Racquet Center held its first-ever sanctioned Pickleball tournament July 29-31.
Sanctioned tournaments allow players to obtain a ranking in the 42 ranking age division — from “open” to 85-years of age, and includes singles and doubles.
The Fairfield Glade Pickleball Classic had 198 registered players who attended not only from many counties within Tennessee, but from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
Many visitors loved the venue and the tournament.
The sanctioned tournament brought new faces and talented players (and young people) to Fairfield Glade Racquet Center.
In fact, the youngest players in the tournament were 15 years old and won Gold in the 3.5 8-35 age bracket.
The most seasoned (eldest) was 76 years old.
Of the 198 who played, 34 live in Fairfield Glade/Crossville, and nearly half won a medal.
Congratulations to all who participated and achieved a place on the podium. The Fairfield Glade Racquet Center would like to recognize those players from Fairfield Glade/Crossville who won medals:
Gold
Mark Thurnau, Mixed Doubles 3.5 60+
Silver
Donna Anzalone, Women’s Doubles 3.5 8-49
Lori Bahr, Women’s Singles 3.5 50+ and Women’s Doubles 4.0
Amanda Baldwin, Women’s Doubles 3.5 8-49
Michael Bush, Mixed Doubles 3.5 60+
Barbara Cherecwich, Mixed Doubles 3.5 60+
Fred Decaminada, Men’s Singles 4.0 50+
Jack Schuster, Men’s Doubles 3.5 60+
Mark Thurnau, Men’s Doubles 3.5 60+
Bronze
Amanda Baldwin, Mixed Doubles 4.0 35-49
James Bayless, Mixed Doubles 4.0 35-49
Diane Dolan, Women’s Doubles 3.0 55+ and Mixed Doubles 3.0 8-49
Denny Gerrits, Men’s Singles 3.5
Elaine Karnes, Women’s Doubles 3.5 50-59
Joan Marner, Women’s Doubles 3.5 50-59
Ron Waldron, Men’s Doubles 3.5 60+
John Wilcox, Men’s Doubles 3.5 60+
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., and this community is blessed to have an amazing site such as Fairfield Glade Racquet Center to play on a regular basis but also to host tournaments of this size and caliber. Congratulations to all the players who participated and special thanks to William Taylor, Dylan Nelson and all the volunteers who made this first-ever sanctioned tournament a success.
