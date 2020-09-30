Located in the Village Mall in Suite 107 (back left corner), the Fairfield Glade Post Office is managed by the club and is a club-subsidized amenity and service provided for our residents, guests and the surrounding community. Sanctioned by USPS as a Contract Postal Unit (CPU) and under the oversight of the Crossville postmaster, the post office is designed to bring an essential service to our members and also offer one-stop convenience for mailing, shipping, and packaging services.
The club has expanded the post office recently to include business services for post office patrons. In addition to post office box rentals, FGCC can now offer copies, faxes and notary services. With more residents working from home, the Club is pleased to offer these services and hope members will take advantage of the post office’s convenient location and friendly, helpful staff.
To learn more, you may reach us via email at FGPOSTOFFICE@fairfieldglade.cc.
Notary service is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The post office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
