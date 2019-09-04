All current and former Fairfield Glade Fire Department, Police Department , and EMS personnel members and spouses are invited to attend a memorial mass in remembrance of all responders for the Sept. 11, 2001 event.
The Mass will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m at St. Francisof Assisi Catholic Church on Peavine Rd.
All attendees please arrive by 9:40 a.m. at the rear of the church to enter as a group.
Please wear, if available, your blue or white dress uniform shirt. Blue uniform polo shirts are also acceptable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.