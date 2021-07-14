What better way to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend then playing pickleball with friends? The Fairfield Glade Racquet Center held its annual Dogs and Dinks Round Robin Tournament on Saturday, July 3.
Nearly 100 players from Crossville and surrounding Tennessee cities, including Cookeville, Knoxville, and Nashville, came out to enjoy the fabulous weather, play pickleball and eat one of July 4th holiday traditional foods – hot dogs!
The tournament was a round robin format where players are randomly paired by skill level with a different partner and against a different pair of opponents. The top four women and top four men with the most points within each skill level then advanced to the championship round for another playoff to achieve the gold position.
Winners of this year’s 2021 Dogs and Dinks tournament are:
Women’s Gold
2.0-2.75 — Janice Roberts
3.0 — Bonnie Rands
3.25 — Mary Rochelle
3.5 — Connie Adams
3.75 — Lori Bahr
4.0 — Betty Lindsey
Men’s Gold
2.0-2.75 — Tom Morrison
3.0 — Wayne Matthews
3.25 — Pete Foernssler
3.5 — Joe English
3.75 — Dean Fesperman
4.0 — Phil Schirtzinger
Thank you all who came out to play — and congratulations to those who achieved the gold medal!
