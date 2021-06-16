May 2021 Service Recognitions 5-15 Years
Mary Jo Muszynski
Dorchester Pool , 5 Years
Manager, Abby Julian
Happy 5th anniversary! Thank you, Mary Jo, for 5 dedicated years of service at the Dorchester Pool. It is a pleasure to have you on our team and you are truly appreciated.
Fred Hiller
Dorchester Pool , 5 Years
Manager, Abby Julian
Happy 5th anniversary! Thank you, Fred, for 5 dedicated years of service at the Dorchester Pool. It is a pleasure to have you on our team and you are truly appreciated.
John Marshall, Pro Shop Attendant
SHPS, 10 Years
Manager, Corey Wade
Ten years ago, John Marshall came to Fairfield after 35 years in an illustrious career serving the USA in the Air Force as a Chief Master Sargent, working on F-4’s and F-16’s. He has used these hard-won skills to serve both Heatherhurst and Stonehenge in a variety of positions; maintenance worker, cart attendant, pro shop attendant, club display assembler, Rhonda Huddleston’s assistant, male model, and recently a very successful run as a golf bag purchaser. Wherever John Marshall has served, he has brought an attitude of excellence and a willingness to go above and beyond the normal job responsibilities (as shown earlier by his many job titles). We are very happy for John as he has found a way to outshine these accomplishments by tying the knot with his new bride, Janet. Thank you so much for the past ten years, John, and here’s to many more!
C.J. Meadows, Facilities Maintenance Tech
Facilities Maintenance, 10 Years
Manager, Greg Reppert
Christopher “CJ” Meadows started at FGCC working in the F&B department ten years ago this month. In September 2015, he transferred into Facilities Maintenance. Since then, he has taken responsibility of assigned facilities and has done very well keeping them up and running. He is our main cable technician when IT needs new lines run, or when the police department needs cameras installed. He is always ready to lend his teammates a helping hand. CJ has a knack for plumbing– as long as it can be fixed with a Shark Bite fitting, he’s the man! When not at work, CJ enjoys fishing, cooking out and drinking ice cold– tea. Thanks, CJ, for your dedication and hard work.
Judy Johnson
Druid Hills Pool, 15 Years
Manager, Abby Julian
Happy 15th Anniversary! Judy has been a dedicated employee at the Druid Pool for 15 years. Thank you, Judy, for always stepping up to the plate through many changes over the years. You are greatly appreciated!
Keith Gardner, Sewer Systems Assistant Mgr
WWTP, 15 Years
Manager, Bruce Evans
Keith Gardner is being recognized for his 15 years of outstanding service to Fairfield Glade’s Sewer Department. He started working for Fairfield Glade’s Sewer Department installing grinder pumps 15 years ago. Keith, with little to no experience in the sewer business, quickly learned all the required skills and became an important employee within the department. Keith moved up from there, becoming first, a team leader, then collections system supervisor and, finally, to his current position as assistant manager. Keith’s knowledge of the sewer system and dedication to the job have been instrumental in the overall success of the department. Over the past 15 years, Keith obtained both his collection system license as well as his Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators license, issued by the State of Tennessee. While Keith continues to learn the business, his success is proof that anything can be achieved through hard work and dedication and the sky is the limit. Congratulations on 15 years of service, and we look forward to many more to come.
