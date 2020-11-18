The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted James P. Tomczyk into the club at the Oct. 20 meeting. Tomczyk was born in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, WI., with a Bachelor of Science Degree. His work experience is in sales. He was employed by Clarcorp Industrial Sales. He and his wife, Pat, have lived in the Glade area for 10 months after moving from Georgia. Tomczyk’s hobbies include golfing, traveling, baseball and football.
The reason Tomczyk joined the Fairfield Glade Lions Club is to take an active part in the support of our local community through volunteering and to build friendships. Lion Fred Mundt is the Lions Club Sponsor for Tomczyk.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is the largest Lions Club in the State of Tennessee. They are recognized as one of the most active clubs for serving their community. They have tested all elementary school children for possible eye and hearing problems each fall for over 30 years (with the exception of this fall), support a “Student of the Month” program in all three High Schools each year, hold several fundraisers to support local charities and the Tennessee School for the Blind and Hearing and many other activities.
Dinner meetings are held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Legends starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending normally at 8 p.m. Please call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or answer any questions. Membership is open to both men and women and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also make a date for you to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
Lions: “We Serve."
Lions is a service club. This is the best reason for becoming a Lion: the chance to do as a group what we cannot hope to achieve on our own, to serve our fellow man, and to make the world a better place. Our motto is simple, but this says it all. “We Serve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.