The Fairfield Glade Lions Club President Rick Borghi and FG Lion member and Lions Club International Foundation representative Fred Mundt presented Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams with a $1,000 grant toward’s the department’s purchase of a 911 phone box.
The box will be installed just outside the department building for those who may need to call 911 in an emergency after department office hours.
“It’s just one more tool for safety,” Williams said.
Williams said if there a resident or visitor who is unfamiliar with the area with an emergency, they would be able to call 911 for assistance.
“While most everyone has a cell phone now, they aren’t 100% reliable as we’ve seen with the AT&T outage. Entire carriers can go down,” Williams said. “This gives them the ability to reach 911 directly.”
The 911 phone boxes will allow for those in need of assistance during an emergency to have a guaranteed line of communication with responders.
“My goal in several years is to have 911 emergency phone boxes in key locations around the community, much like a college campus,” he added.
Williams noted that many departments across the nation have 911 phone boxes strategically placed for residents and visitors to access in case of emergency.
“The club is delighted to be able to present this grant to help Fairfield Glade Police Department,” Mundt said.
Through their club work and involvement in the LCIF, the FG Lions qualified to apply for the LCIF grant, which is earmarked for club and community improvement.
“We have to do certain things to be eligible to receive the grant,” said Mundt.
The application was approved and the grant funds were awarded due to the qualifications of the club’s requirements and the merit of the project.
Williams was so grateful for the FG Lions Club’s support and for the grant that will go toward making FG that much more safe.
