The Fairfield Glade Lions Club hosted their 30th annual golf tournament Sept. 9 at the Heatherhurst Crag golf course. There were 31 teams that enjoyed a absolutely beautiful day.
Much like the previous 29 tournaments, this one was successful and raised money for the Fairfield Glade Lions. The tournament sponsor again this year was the The Rogers Group, Inc. Four flights were created for prize awards: women’s, mixed couples and two men’s flights based on handicap. Three cash awards were presented for each flight.
Winning players in the women’s flight were Christine Keneitzski, Jean Kraft, Fran Hopp and Judy Rich.
Winning players in the mixed couples flight were Ben Cook, Julie Cook, Vikki Bradshaw and Charlie McLaughlin.
The men’s first flight was won by Carl Smart, Bob Holyfield, Tim Driggs and Ron Fitch. The men’s second flight was won by Terry Freeman, Tom Pilkington, Charles Straight and Adrian Ancheta.
The club would like to thank the Grinder House Coffee Shop for providing the breakfast, and Lefty’s Barbeque for the lunch. Thanks to Eye Centers of Tennessee for sponsoring both the breakfast and lunch.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club expresses their sincere thanks to all the golfers and contributors who participated, the many hole sponsors, The Rogers Group, Inc., and the Eye Centers of Tennessee.
Funds from the golf tournament are used for the Lion’s various projects in and around Fairfield Glade and Cumberland County.
