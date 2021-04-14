The Fairfield Glade Library building and rooms will officially reopen June 1.
The Community Conference Center will begin accepting applications for paid events and activities April 5 for events planned in June. Beginning May 5, applications will be accepted for member requests for free space events planned in June.
Keep in mind social distancing guidelines and face coverings are encouraged.
The library will continue to operate 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Patron entry is limited to four at a time and face coverings are required.
The library team will provide additional details on any modification of library summer hours in the upcoming weeks.
As a reminder, Fairfield Glade Community Club will provide library rooms for members of the club when space is available.
The library rooms will be free for members not pursuing commercial ventures. As an example, instructors charging a fee for a class would not be eligible for free space.
Meetings for the purpose of the sale, advertisement or promotion of commercial products or services, or instruction will be charged according to the FGCC Amenity Rate Schedule.
The library room policy form must be completed, signed and returned to the Community and Conference Center before the room may be reserved.
When a paid preferred time and space for the Early Bird rate is unavailable, a backup contract will be accepted and the customer will be notified when the space becomes available.
All Early Bird room space is defined as follows: A, B or C room combinations.
Members currently paying rental fees for a library room will be given the first opportunity to reserve a room. The remaining times will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis with the completed application form.
A non-paying member’s reservation may be changed if there is a group willing to pay for their reserved time.
Non-paying members will be notified and given a first right of refusal to pay for and secure their preferred reservation before any changes are made.
Every effort will be made to accommodate all parties.
Those with additional questions may contact the Community Conference Center at 931-484-3722.
