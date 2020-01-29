The Fairfield Glade Lakes Committee is looking for a member that lives on Lake St. George to serve as that lake's representative on the FG Lakes Committee.
Applications are available at the Administration Office, 7827 Peavine Rd., or on the Club's website at fairfieldglade.cc under member login/admin/board of directors/committees. Applications should be returned to the Administration Office and will be submitted to the Lakes Committee for review at their March committee meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.