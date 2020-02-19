The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will be amazed when they see the paintings and hear the inspirational message of Karis Feezel of Ashes to Beauty Art. She is self-taught and speed- paints despite living with Cerebral Palsy. Some of her work is available for purchase with 25% of the proceeds given to Blazing Hope Ranch, an organization that ministers to human trafficking survivors.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the March 4 event to allow for registration. However, if you would like to beat long lines, registration and payment for your meal will be available at the Community and Conference Center on Tuesday, March 3, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please make checks payable to FFGLC for $16. A St. Patrick’s Day menu will feature corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Bread and dessert will be the chef’s choice. A hearty vegan meal is also available for those who prefer a healthier choice.
Online reservations can be made from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Phone reservations are allowed Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 8-10 a.m. Cancellations must be made by noon, Friday, Feb. 28, to avoid financial responsibility for your meal. Reservations are on a first come first serve basis.
Smokey Mountain Service Dogs is our sponsored charity this month, so please plan to give generous cash donations. As usual, we will have baskets to collect travel-size toiletries, Box Tops for Education, and make-up bags.
A few tickets are still available for the April Fashion Show showcasing some of our ladies modeling clothing from Chico’s of Turkey Creek. There are a precious few tickets available at Collage in the Village Mall.
Look for all the travel options for this year at the trip information table. Rosemary Stuckmann and her committee always have exceptional and diverse opportunities for us.
